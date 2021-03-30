36,722 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.