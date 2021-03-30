Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Unilever were worth $259,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

