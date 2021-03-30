Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Decreases By 60.3%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

TLSYY stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

