Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the February 28th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terra Tech stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Terra Tech has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

