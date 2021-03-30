Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Declines By 50.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DWMC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 12.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

