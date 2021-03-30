Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.88 million, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

