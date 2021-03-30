Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,184 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,200% compared to the average volume of 168 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

