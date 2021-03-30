Autohome Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,463 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,456% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

ATHM stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Autohome by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.