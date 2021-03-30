Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THNPF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.