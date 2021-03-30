33,087 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

