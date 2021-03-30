Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

CONXU opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

