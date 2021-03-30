RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RAI opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £76.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.08.

Get RA International Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of RA International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.