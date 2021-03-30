10,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,832,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,753,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,169,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

