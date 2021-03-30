Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of VERI opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $694.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

