Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Aziyo Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

AZYO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

