Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,296,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 916,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 368,933 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 189,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.