QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.