Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $216,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.