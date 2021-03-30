Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,578 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

