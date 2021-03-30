Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

