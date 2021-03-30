Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16. Seer has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $86.55.
SEER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.
