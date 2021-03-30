Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16. Seer has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $86.55.

SEER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,186,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

