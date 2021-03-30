SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.80 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.80), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $1,374,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

