Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €630.00 ($741.18) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

Shares of KER opened at €574.10 ($675.41) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €557.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €569.28.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

