Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

