Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $266,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $249.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.69 and a 200 day moving average of $279.33. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.