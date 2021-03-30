Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $284,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.31 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $257.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.