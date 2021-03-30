Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

