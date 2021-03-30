Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

