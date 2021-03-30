Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

