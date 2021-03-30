Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cimpress by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 87.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 2,280.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Truist lifted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Cimpress stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.