Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

