McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

NYSE MCK opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

