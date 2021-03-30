LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

