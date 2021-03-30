Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average is $171.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $147.85 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

