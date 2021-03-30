Softcat plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,781.85 ($23.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 931.26 ($12.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,849 ($24.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,549.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,345.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

