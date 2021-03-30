Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.74.

NYSE TECK opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

