Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

NYSE NET opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.28 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

