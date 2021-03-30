Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $55.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.15% from the company’s previous close.

ABCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

