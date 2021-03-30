Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $55.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.15% from the company’s previous close.
ABCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.
