Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

