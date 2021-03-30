Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 12,631 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

DIN opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

