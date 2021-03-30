Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,462 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

