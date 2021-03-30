Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 18,347 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 344,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

EEFT stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

