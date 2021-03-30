Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 121,348 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

