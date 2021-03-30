Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $4.86 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $14,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.