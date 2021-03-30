VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CFO stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
