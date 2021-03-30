VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

