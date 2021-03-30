Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

