JUST (JST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $258.48 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. JUST has a market cap of $227.12 million and $258.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

