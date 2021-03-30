Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

