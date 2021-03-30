BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $86.83.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

