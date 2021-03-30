Roth Capital Begins Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.