Roth Capital Begins Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

